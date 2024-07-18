Kingswinford school pupils gets creative on national television show

And although most 14-year-olds would be nervous, Maisie Kelly took the appearance in her stride as part of her path towards a possible career in dance, drama and the media.

Buddy Oliver and Maisie Kelly get creative in the kitchen

Maisie appeared on popular CBeebies show Cooking Buddies presented by Jamie Oliver's son Buddy in which he shows them how to make simple meals and they then take part in fun activities.

The Summerhill School Year Nine pupil helped him make a creation donned Pancake Po-Tap. The pair then had a pancake tossing competition and talked about Maisie's other interests outside school and cooking.

Maisie Kelly from Kingswinford with Jamie Oliver's son Buddy

She has already helped voice an EE radio commercial and has provided sign language interpretation for the Kidz Bop group on YouTube.

Maisie shows off the pancake creation she made with Buddy Oliver

Her mother Rachel said: "Maisie has always enjoyed cooking and baking and helps out in the kitchen at home. She is involved in a lot of things outside of school time but most of them are creatively minded and wants to pursue a career in the arts.

"The chance to do this programme on national television was one she was very keen on and she jumped at the chance. The experience of working with Buddy who put her at ease was one she jumped at and enjoyed very much."

The episode featuring Maisie will be broadcast on CBeebies at 6pm tonight (Thursday) and available after broadcast at www.bbc.co.uk/food