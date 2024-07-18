Dudley pole protesters given warning over behaviour at council debate
Protesters were warned not to disrupt a council meeting during a debate about telegraph poles in Halesowen.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
During a full meeting of Dudley Council, campaigners in the council chamber’s public gallery were admonished by the chairperson, Mayor Hilary Bills, for their behaviour.
The packed gallery applauded Councillor Bex Collins after she asked the authority’s leader to support their campaign against the installation of telegraph poles by broadband company BRSK on the Squirrels estate.
Dudley leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said the effects of unwanted infrastructure can be a ‘nightmare’ when it is installed against the wishes of people in affected communities.
Before the meeting, on July 15, a petition of 1,000 names opposing poles on the estate was handed to Councillor Collins, who told councillors: “The Haley Green and Cradley South Conservative team stand with residents in opposing the roll-out of overhead infrastructure supporting the provision of full-fibre internet.”
BRSK insists poles are not planned for the estate and they have been in consultation with the council for two years.
Laura Richardson, head of the midlands region for BRSK, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I give you my word we have no plans to build on the Squirrels estate, I want to make that clear.
“If that was to change we will liaise with councillors and residents.”
Ms Richardson added whenever possible the company will use existing BT underground facilities and she believes false information about BRSK’s plans for the estate is being published.
During the debate, Councillor Harley, who did not identify an individual company, said: “In some areas, it has been an absolute nightmare, companies say they will consult and they do – but it is no good consulting if you don’t listen and you don’t act on what residents want.
“I know this technology has to be rolled out but if there is a way to do it underground that is what should happen.”
In May BRSK wrote to residents saying plans for poles on the estate had been shelved ‘indefinitely’ and added: “Your feedback is taken seriously and, as a result, we will perform a thorough review of the current planning area.”