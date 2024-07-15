I watched the Euro 2024 final in a Spanish bar and I shed a few tears

Where Wolverhampton Wanderers football club go, I go! And as a journalist covering the club, that has led me to some amazing places, from China to Armenia, Italy to Switzerland, Austria to Portugal.

But this pre-season training camp under Gary O'Neil coincidently saw me working from Marbella, Spain during England's Euro 2024 semi-final and final.

The club media team were generous enough to invite me and my partner out to a beach bar not too far away from the team hotel.

Coco Beach Bar

So what could be the biggest 90 minutes or 120 minutes of my life as a football fan, would be sat around a large plastic table with nine chairs, a 75in TV in the distance and Spanish fans to the left, right and in-front of us.

There was also a decent amount of support for England with a few families making it a partisan atmosphere as the national anthems belted out.

To the calm the nerves, it was necessary to indulge in an alcoholic beverage - so instead of going to the bar consistently, myself and my colleague decided to get a bottle of rose wine.

This wasn't your average bottle, the establishment are well known for 'going big' and with the magnitude of the game we were witnessing, I succumbed to their 3-litre bottle of rose wine!