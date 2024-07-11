Big screen will show Euro 2024 final at Musicom music festival

The England v Spain Euro 2024 final on Sunday will be screened at Musicom at Himley Hall and Park as the event, which is organised by Dudley Council as part of the Black Country Festival, will have a huge 45m2 screen in the park to let fans watch the match after the live entertainment has finished.

Those attending during the day will be treated to a host of tribute acts, including Tina Turner, Madness, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble and Fleetwood Mac, from noon to 8pm.

The park will then remain open to ticket holders until the England final finishes, with food and drinks stalls available throughout.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: “Musicom is a fantastic family friendly event that brings thousands of people to Himley Park every summer and now with England in the final, there is even more reason to celebrate.

“We are so excited to see our local hero Jude and the England team play in the final on Sunday, and with the big screen everyone at Musicom will be able to get behind our boys for this historic match.

“Tickets will sell very quickly for this momentous event, so I’d encourage people to get online and book theirs now.”

On Saturday, the Symphonix Rock Orchestra will headline alongside tributes to Oasis and the Foo Fighters, with the event running from 5pm to 10pm.

There will also be a comedy tent, funfair, food and drink stalls, street entertainment and performances from local bands and musicians on both days.

The weekend event will take place this year thanks to a £365,000 grant from the Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund, which is administered by HM Government and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and is sponsored by brsk, Halesowen College and Copthorne Hotel.

To book tickets, go to seetickets.com/tour/black-country-musicom-2024