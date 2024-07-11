Children with 'challenging behaviour' could be housed on Dudley estate under new plans

Serenity Care Homes has lodged a planning application to convert a semi-detached house on a Dudley housing estate into a children's home.

The company said the two-bedroom house on the corner of Laurel Road and Woodsorrel Road on the Wrens Nest Estate would be used to house just one child at a time, along with live-in care staff.

In the past month, Dudley Council has turned down two other applications to convert residential properties into children's care homes.

A spokesman for Serenity said the house was ideally suited in a residential area, close to Dudley town centre.