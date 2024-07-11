Cheapest places to rent as Black Country named most affordable for housing

A recent report has ranked local authorities in the county based on their average prices to rent this year.

The chance for first time buyers to get an affordable mortgage moves ever further as house prices rocket and the cost of living crisis looms – leading many to turn to the rent market.

The rent report, made by lending company BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery, determines the best and worst areas in the West Midlands to rent.

Their key findings, which used data from the Office for National Statistics, show that Dudley has the cheapest rent price average so far this year with £761 per month, followed by Wolverhampton at £765, Walsall at £789 and Sandwell at £828.

A spokesperson for BLG Development Finance said: "Despite the rising rent prices, it’s good to see Dudley are trying to lower their rent prices. This affordability not only eases financial pressures on tenants but also creates an attractive environment for developers. By leveraging development finance, there's a significant opportunity to invest in Dudley, supporting growth and revitalising the community."

The most expensive places to rent are outside of the Black Country – they are Solihull at at eye-watering £1,154 per month, Birmingham at £980, and Coventry at £926.

Liam Edwards, who worked on the rent report for Online Marketing Surgery, added: "With rent prices being at an all-time high with house prices, it’s difficult for people to move out with their partners in anyway. The price in Solihull is very concerning to say the least."

Here are some of the cheapest properties to rent in the Black Country, according to online property sellers.