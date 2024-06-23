Road restrictions to come in for transport interchange work in Dudley town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It will see a temporary one-way traffic restriction on Priory Road from Ednam Road to Priory Street southeast; New Street from Priory Street to Tower Street southeast and Tower Street from Priory Road to Stone Street.

There will also be a temporary restriction on waiting and loading on Tower Street at its junction with The Broadway.

Dudley Council said the orders will come into place on Saturday, July 13 and will last for up to 28 days as work on the transport interchange and new metro extension in the town centre is undertaken.