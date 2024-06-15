Hustings for election battleground

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Beacon Hill Academy will host the only hustings for the Dudley seat at the General Election, with six of the eight candidates having agreed to take part.

The seat looks set to be one of the most closely fought in the election, with Labour's Sonia Kumar expected to put up a strong challenge to Conservative incumbent Marco Longhi.

Reform UK's Andrew Southall, Liberal Democrat Ian Flynn, Aftab Hussain of the Workers Party and Zia Qari of the Green Party have also agreed to attend the event on Wednesday.

Principal Sukhjot Dhami said the school in High Arcal Drive, Woodsetton, had a long tradition of holding hustings for its pupils, but this was the first time the general public would be invited to take part.

The event will start at 7pm.

A limited number of tickets are available for the event through the school's website beaconhillacademy.org.uk/news-and-events/dudley-hustings-2024