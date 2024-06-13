Dudley police chief inspector sacked for 'drunken conduct' on a plane

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

According to The West Midlands Police panel, chief inspector Balraj Sohal's behaviour on a plane in June 2022 was deemed 'so unacceptable he was ejected from a flight'.

Later on, he was found guilty of "drunken conduct' after a misconduct hearing and was sacked for the incident.

Known as 'Billy', Sohal joined the force in 2006 and told the Joining the Police website that his position offered him a "sense of pride and accomplishment".

Mr Sohal joined the police force in 2006. Credit: West Midlands Police

While bearing the badge, the top cop had a focus on reducing serious violence involving young people and knife crime.

He was also a member of the National Sikh Police Association, and encouraged people from Asian backgrounds to sign up for the police.

West Midlands Police announced on Wednesday that he had been dismissed after a hearing which began on June 7.

Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green said: “A chief inspector was dismissed on June 7 following a misconduct hearing.

“It was found that the officer breached the professional standards following drunken conduct in June 2022 that was deemed so unacceptable he was ejected from a flight.

“His actions were totally inappropriate and he has brought discredit on the police service.

“The public quite rightly expect the highest standard of professionalism from our officers and staff and we are determined to ensure that those who breach these standards are held to account.”