School where 'everyone goes the extra mile for their pupils' celebrates Ofsted success

Beacon Hill Academy was praised for being a place where 'everyone goes the extra mile for their pupils'.

Inspectors visited the school on May 8 and 9 and published a report which highlighted the school's increasingly ambitious curriculum which is taught with high levels of consistency.

Principal at Beacon Hill Academy Sukhjot Dhami celebrates with pupils

It also recognised the respectful culture of the school which it said is reflected in the positive relationships between staff and pupils.

Ofsted also commended the school’s effective provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities who are supported by a dedicated and highly knowledgeable team.

The report recognises the impact of the school being part of Dudley Academies Trust, which has provided 'effective support and challenge' to the school.

Inspectors commented that pupils are attentive and supportive of each other and are polite and courteous.

Sukhjot Dhami, principal at Beacon Hill Academy, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, parents, and governors.

"We are very proud of our school community and the positive culture we have created together.

"We are grateful for the support and guidance we have received from Dudley Academies Trust, which has helped us to improve the quality of education we provide and are determined to continue our journey of excellence and ensure every pupil achieves their full potential.”

Jo Higgins, chief executive Officer at Dudley Academies Trust, said: “This is a fantastic result for Beacon Hill Academy, which has made significant progress since joining the trust in 2017.

"The school has demonstrated its commitment to providing high-quality teaching and learning for all pupils, regardless of their background or ability. It has also embraced the trust’s vision and values, which aim to inspire, motivate, and empower learners.

"I would like to congratulate Sukhjot and his team following the outcome of this extremely positive inspection.”