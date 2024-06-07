The 'Waddy return once more to Brierley Hill as part of 50th anniversary celebrations.

The band, formed in Leicester in 1973, have sold over 20 million records and have toured all four corners of the globe.

Showaddwaddy will bring their colourful show to Brierley Hill Civic Hall later this month

Known for their uplifting rock and roll and sharp suits, they will be belting out all of their best known hits including Under the Moon of Love, Hey Rock and Roll, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many more.

It is one of many events still to come in June including Michael Jackson The Legacy. Starring internationally renowned artist CJ, a live band and dance troupe, all the hits from Bad to Thriller will be played out and the outstanding production is said to be the nearest thing to seeing a live Michael Jackson show that you can get.

Jersey Beats takes place on Friday June 28 which celebrates the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and there is also shows featuring soul music, songs from the musicals and hits from the 80s.

Fore more information on all events go to Civic information go to www.bhillcivic.co.uk/whats-on or for tickets call the box office on 01384 573381

