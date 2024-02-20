Landmark Dudley pub set for renovation to create new bedsits

There has been a pub on the site of the Court House, New Street, since 1860 and the premises is currently owned by Black Country Ales.

The brewery says the large trading area on the ground floor is no longer viable and a reduction in size is needed.

An application has been submitted to Dudley Council to reduce the size of the trading area and add manager’s accommodation on the ground floor.

The application also includes construction of 13 new bedsits with redevelopment of the upper floor and the addition of laundry facilities in the cellar.

A statement to planners on behalf of the brewery says: “The proposal would keep the building in good order and the capital outlay would create a viable use of the building together with maintaining a good quality real ale public house.”

Another landmark building which could see big changes is the former United Reform Church on Hagley Road, Halesowen.

Dudley Council planners have been asked for permission to convert the building into ten flats with a mix of one and two-bedroom units.

The building, close to Halesowen town centre, dates back to the early 1900s and developers aim to retain a number of its existing features including the curved vaulted ceiling, the large window at the front and the cross on the front exterior wall.

In its application, C&S Architect said: “The proposal is a sensitive scheme, that provides new high-quality residential accommodation to the town centre, making use of a redundant and unused building, while also preserving a non-designated heritage asset, and the surrounding Areas of High Historic Townscape Value.”

Objectors to the plan have raised concerns about a lack of parking spaces, possible risk of traffic collision at the entrance to the site and loss of privacy for neighbouring properties.