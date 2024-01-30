CCTV image released after cash stolen from Dudley home in burglary

West Midlands Police released the CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to a burglary where a man entered an address before taking off with a sum of money.

The burglary took place at around 10am on January 15, and saw a man enter an address on Firs Street, Dudley.

West Midlands Police have now asked for help in identifying a man they want to talk to in relation to the incident.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him about a burglary in Dudley this month.

"Just before 10am on Monday 15 January, a man entered a house on Firs Street and took money from the property before making off.

"We acknowledge these images are not very clear, but we're asking for anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101 and quoting the crime number 20/124347/24."