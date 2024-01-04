Firefighters tackle chip pan blaze at Dudley flat

West Midlands Fire Service responded to the fire on Peak Drive, Lower Gornal, shortly after 1.20pm on Wednesday.

The blaze started in the kitchen of the flat.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "A fire engine and two 4x4 brigade response vehicles from Brierley Hill and Dudley stations attended, the first arriving within four minutes of being mobilised.

"The fire was contained to the room of origin, which was heavily smoke-logged.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using two C02 extinguishers.

"There were no injuries or casualties."

Fire crew left the scene at around 2.58pm.