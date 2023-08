Part of historic hotel that is reputed to be Dudley's first hostelry could be converted into flats

Premium By Mark Andrews Dudley Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

Part of an historic Black Country hotel could be converted into flats if plans are given the go-ahead.

quality hotel dudley Plans have been submitted to convert part of the Superior Hotel – formerly the Ward Arms – into seven flats.