Last-ever landlord of The Crooked House shares disappointment as beloved pub is gone forever

Lee Goodchilds, 46, from Worcestershire, will now hold the title of being the last-ever landlord of the iconic watering hole, a title he says he never wanted as it comes with complete sadness along with a sense of pride.

There has been an outpouring of sadness and anger since the blaze at 'Britain's wonkiest pub', which has also been dubbed a 'gem' of the Black Country.

Lee shared this sentiment, but said he has been left disappointed since he was informed that he would never be able to open again.

He said: "I took on the pub at the beginning of September 2022, and having worked in pubs for over 25 years, I knew what I was getting into, with the challenge ahead but I was relishing it.

"When discussing with Marston's before taking over, I was informed that if it was ever sold, it would remain a pub and nothing could be done to the building or land. This played a massive part in me agreeing to take over, as my view was that even if it was sold, it would remain a pub and there would be a chance that I could stay on.

"So I went in with a five-year plan on how I would run The Crooked House, but from that moment on, it has been a struggle and battle.

"The first few months were quiet, with it being the winter period and the dark trail towards the pub, it isn't easy to get to and so that was understandable.

"However, from around February onwards as the weather picked up, the level of business picked up too. Yes, it wasn't as busy as it could be, but we were on the right track.

"But then on June 25, we have a break in and from that day on, I never had the chance to reopen again and that fills me with sadness.

"We cleaned the site up, and repaired the damage, and Marston's helped with the windows, but when I contacted them about reopening, they told me that I cannot open and that the pub had been sold.

"I knew it was listed for sale, but there had been no viewings by anyone whilst I have been running the pub. Not one person has been to view the pub to purchase it, and so to then be told it had been sold, and be completely kept out of the loop came as a huge shock to myself."

At the time of the sale, it was announced that Marston's had sold The Crooked House to a private buyer with a view to alternative use.

However, just days later, the pub went up in flames in what is being investigated as arson. Then less than 48 hours later, demolition crews descended on the Black Country site, tearing down the whole building, despite the owners only being given permission to knock down the top floor.

The timeline of events, and events itself have raised questions from people far and wide, and the coverage has reached international waters, such was the iconic esteem The Crooked House was held in.

Many people have questions as to how and why the pub was sold for alternative use, how it went up in flames and why it was completely knocked down, and Lee is also baffled as to how it all happened.

He added: "I loved running this pub, it was such an iconic building.

"It is awful to see what has happened, and in such a short space of time.

"Seeing the scenes of the fire and the bulldozing were upsetting and it leaves so many questions.

"I just hope that the investigators and all the authorities involved will get to the bottom of this and give us answers.

"Yes it would be great if it could be rebuilt one day but it will never be the same again. Maybe it could be rebuilt as an attraction rather than a pub, but it is all speculation, I just hope those in authority do the job that they need to.