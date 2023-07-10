Go-ahead to demolish landmark Dudley furniture store's Roman-style portico

Cousins director Robert Shotton outside the distinctive portico entrance

Dudley Council's planning department has granted permission for Cousins Furniture to demolish the portico-style entrance to its store in Dudley, and replace it with a modern ‘goalpost-style’ lobby.

Cousins is one of the largest furniture stores in the country, and the imposing stone entrance is a familiar sight to people passing through the town along the Dudley Southern Bypass.

It was added when the furniture chain took over the former Tesco superstore in 1996.

The planning application said that the entrance, with six stone pillars, now looked dated, and the owners wanted to replace it with something more modern.

“The surrounding areas are currently being developed as part of the urban regeneration plans for Dudley town centre, which include the introduction of the Midland Metro and new development sites directly adjacent to the site,” said the application.

“The owners wish to improve the appearance of the existing prominent façade so that it is in keeping with future modern developments adjacent.”

It said the existing entrance was accessed by a large flight of steps which was significantly under-used.

“As part of the works, the existing steps will be replaced with new installations; whilst floor finishes to the existing ramp and adjacent areas will be replaced with new non-slip finishes and new metal balustrade system to replace the outdated stonework installations,” it added.

The new entrance will be decorated with wooden planters, stocked with evergreen shrubs.

A previous application for a larger entrance was approved in August last year, but the applicant now wishes to reduce the scale of the scheme.