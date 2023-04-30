We also asked the AI painting app Wonder to paint a watercolour of "the Black Country, UK".

ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most talked about open-source, artificial intelligence chatbots in the industry.

Users have put the software to work for anything from general questions and answers to complex issues, places to visit and even to draft email responses.

So with that in mind, we asked ChatbotGPT to describe people from some of the most popular Black Country areas, and the responses were generally positive.

How accurate they are is obviously up to you to decide, but it was an interesting experiment either way.

Here is what it said:

Dudley

People from Dudley may be perceived as "down-to-earth" and hardworking, but also straightforward and often times a bit blunt.

The AI also said that people from Dudley tend to have a strong sense of pride in the town and its history, mostly due to its "long and rich industrial heritage."

Walsall

People from Walsall tend to be perceived as hard-working and resilient, but also reserved and stoic in their communication style.

The chatbot said that people from Walsall have a strong sense of pride in their town and are passionate about the local football club Walsall FC.

Halesowen

People in Halesowen may be seen as middle class and affluent due to the town's history as a prosperous centre of nail making.

The chatbot also said that people from Halesowen may be seen as posh or refined when compared to nearby towns, also suggesting that they may be perceived as being well-educated and cultured.

Stourbridge

People from Stourbridge are seen as having a strong sense of community, and a strong work ethic and may be particularly skilled in the trades.

West Bromwich

People from West Bromwich have a particularly strong work ethic and have strong slang terms that are specific to the region.

The chatbot also said that West Bromwich residents have a strong sense of community and a love for traditions and history.

Darlaston

People from Darlaston are seen as welcoming and friendly to outsiders with a strong sense of community.

People who live in Darlaston have a particular emphasis on hospitality and love local traditions and history.

Rowley Regis

People here are seen as hard-working and resilient due to the mining industry, they are also good with outsiders with a good sense of hospitality.

Brownhills

People from Brownhills have a strong sense of community and are willing to help their neighbours, they also have a great deal of pride in their industrial heritage.

Bilston

People from Bilston may have a distinctive accent and use local slang words that are specific to the region. Additionally, people from Bilston may be seen as having a strong cultural identity, with a history of music and arts in the area.

Smethwick

People from Smethwick have a strong work ethic and a good sense of community and regional pride, they are known to be particularly hardworking due to their history as a centre for manufacturing and industry.

Wednesfield

People here have a strong sense of hospitality and are especially friendly to outsiders, they love traditions and history and have a good amount of pride in their local heritage.

Sedgley

People from Sedgley are known for being warm and friendly and have a strong willingness to help others. The people here are also very proud of their cultural history and their heritage.

Brierley Hill

The people here have a strong sense of pride in their work ethic and determination. They are also seen as friendly and welcoming with a strong sense of community and willingness to help others.

Aldridge

People here have a strong sense of community and a close-knit network. The townspeople may be seen as welcoming and friendly and love to help others.

Wolverhampton

People from Wolverhampton may be seen as friendly and approachable. Additionally, people from Wolverhampton may be seen as having a strong cultural identity, with a history of music and arts in the area.

Tipton

Tipton may be seen as friendly and approachable, with a strong sense of community and a willingness to help others. The town has a history of industry and manufacturing, and some people from the area may take pride in their work ethic and determination.

What we also found during our extensive conversation with ChatbotGPT is that the one thing we all share in common is our "strong accent and regional dialect".