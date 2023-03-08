Barriers installed at Dudley nature spot over off-road motorbikes nuisance

The barriers are being installed at the beauty spot.

The measures will be installed next to Castle Hill Woods, just behind Dudley Castle and which stretches across to the Black Country Living Museum, after a long-running campaign to protect the area.

Councillor Keiran Casey, who represents the Castle and Priory ward on Dudley Council, said: "I’ve been working with a number of residents to push for these improvements for some time now, so it was great when we secured the commitment from the council for these to happen.

"It has been frustrating in terms of the amount of time it has taken the council and the contractors to get these barriers started, so I’ve been relentless in working with colleagues and supporting residents to put as much pressure on the council as possible to ensure these works got going.

"We’ll be monitoring this work and have asked the council to also visit the site to ensure that the contractors are doing as they say and that we can get this work completed as a matter of urgency now."

Councillor Casey has arranged follow up meetings with West Midlands Police and the region's Police and Crime Commissioner to see what else can be done to tackle the issue and "stamp out" the nuisance of off-road motorbikes.

Karl Denning, a community campaigner, said: "Myself and Keiran have met with residents and the local police team to discuss these issues a number of times and we know how difficult this has been for people living around the site.

“It’s great these barriers are now going in, but we know this isn’t the end of our work, and we want to continue working with local residents to push the police to ensure they are doing everything they can to stamp this sort of behaviour out, wherever it may be.

“We’ve therefore arranged further meetings with the police to walk around the site once the barriers are in place to discuss this and wider issues of ASB and crime more generally”