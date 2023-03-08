Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Barriers installed at Dudley nature spot over off-road motorbikes nuisance

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

Work has started on installing barriers at a scenic area of the Black Country after concerns were made over the "nuisance" use of off-road motorbikes.

The barriers are being installed at the beauty spot.
The barriers are being installed at the beauty spot.

The measures will be installed next to Castle Hill Woods, just behind Dudley Castle and which stretches across to the Black Country Living Museum, after a long-running campaign to protect the area.

Councillor Keiran Casey, who represents the Castle and Priory ward on Dudley Council, said: "I’ve been working with a number of residents to push for these improvements for some time now, so it was great when we secured the commitment from the council for these to happen.

"It has been frustrating in terms of the amount of time it has taken the council and the contractors to get these barriers started, so I’ve been relentless in working with colleagues and supporting residents to put as much pressure on the council as possible to ensure these works got going.

"We’ll be monitoring this work and have asked the council to also visit the site to ensure that the contractors are doing as they say and that we can get this work completed as a matter of urgency now."

Councillor Casey has arranged follow up meetings with West Midlands Police and the region's Police and Crime Commissioner to see what else can be done to tackle the issue and "stamp out" the nuisance of off-road motorbikes.

Karl Denning, a community campaigner, said: "Myself and Keiran have met with residents and the local police team to discuss these issues a number of times and we know how difficult this has been for people living around the site.

“It’s great these barriers are now going in, but we know this isn’t the end of our work, and we want to continue working with local residents to push the police to ensure they are doing everything they can to stamp this sort of behaviour out, wherever it may be.

“We’ve therefore arranged further meetings with the police to walk around the site once the barriers are in place to discuss this and wider issues of ASB and crime more generally”

“I think it just goes to show what can be achieved when we all work together to make our area an even better place to live, but I want to continue working with Keiran as one of the local councillors to see what more can be done to improve this sit as well as other sites locally, as we are so fortunate to have great areas like this right on our doorstep.”

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Environment
Politics
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News