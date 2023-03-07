Notification Settings

MP meets with water chiefs after concerns over sewage in Wombourne stream

By Thomas Parkes

An MP has met with water chiefs after concerns were raised over raw sewage overflowing into a scenic stream in South Staffordshire.

Sir Gavin Williamson with representatives from Severn Trent
Sir Gavin Williamson with representatives from Severn Trent

Sir Gavin Williamson raised the issue at the Wom Brook, which flows through Wombourne, during a meeting with Severn Trent on Friday.

It comes after residents raised concerns after multiple instances where raw sewage had overflowed in the brook within the last few months.

The South Staffordshire MP said: "It was good to discuss the concerns of many residents with Severn Trent, and it appears they are treating this matter with the seriousness which it deserves.

"The Wom Brook is such a beautiful, natural asset for Wombourne residents I was encouraged by the range of solutions offered by Severn Trent to address the pumping of raw sewage into its waters. I will of course continue to press for a swift resolution.”

Mr Williamson also inspected the site during the visit, with Severn Trent confirming they were looking into the issue and exploring a variety of solutions. They have also instructed "river rangers" to classify the Wom Brook as a "high focus" area, which will result in regular river health checks.

By Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

