MP meets with water chiefs after concerns over sewage in Wombourne stream

Sir Gavin Williamson with representatives from Severn Trent

Sir Gavin Williamson raised the issue at the Wom Brook, which flows through Wombourne, during a meeting with Severn Trent on Friday.

It comes after residents raised concerns after multiple instances where raw sewage had overflowed in the brook within the last few months.

The South Staffordshire MP said: "It was good to discuss the concerns of many residents with Severn Trent, and it appears they are treating this matter with the seriousness which it deserves.

"The Wom Brook is such a beautiful, natural asset for Wombourne residents I was encouraged by the range of solutions offered by Severn Trent to address the pumping of raw sewage into its waters. I will of course continue to press for a swift resolution.”