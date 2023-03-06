More than 5,000 sign petition to save under-threat Diamond Bus services

A Diamond Bus service

Diamond Bus is set to scrap its 002, 45, and 226 services from April 15 citing high running costs and a lack of usage and being no longer viable.

The decision has sparked backlash with more than 5,000 people now coming forward to sign petitions against the lifeline routes being axed.

Transport chiefs said conversations are ongoing, but warned the budget to subsidise services had already been used to save 27 at-risk routes.

Around 1,742 have virtually signed a petition to save the 45 route – which runs from Walsall to West Bromwich – with many more signing in person.

Elsewhere around people have signed a petition to save the 226 service which runs from Merry Hill to Dudley. And a further 2,514 have signed a petition calling to save the 002 route, from Weoley Castle to Merry Hill.

Pete Bond, director of integrated network services for Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said last month they understood the concerns of the passengers.

A statement by Diamond Bus said: “Since Covid we have been working in partnership with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) in the hope that these services would recover.

“Since the end of August 2022 we have continued to sustain losses. The decline in viability of these routes is linked to the escalation in labour and operating costs and the lack of income growth.

"In January 2023, service revisions were put in place to try and align the income and expenditure of these routes and improve their viability. This alignment has subsequently failed, and Diamond Bus has now reluctantly taken the decision to cancel our 45, 002 and 226 services from April 15, 2023.

“Through our partnership discussions, the long-established position was that ‘Low Fare Zone’ ticketing would be phased out and all fares would align to a consistent rate across the whole West Midlands region. In simple terms we were advised that the Sandwell & Dudley Low Fare Zone £3 Day Ticket would align to the current West Midlands £4 Day Ticket.

“This is now expected not to happen, which means these services will continue to lose money. Diamond Bus has therefore been left with no choice but to de-register these heavily loss-making services.”