Dudley Council launches consultation about future of house design guidelines

A six-week consultation on the way homes in Dudley borough are designed has begun.

The Residential Design Guide Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) consultation explores how houses relate to their surroundings, how new developments are designed, and the impact of home extensions.

The document also includes ideas about what is needed for a business to be run from home and for properties used as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), and children’s care homes.

Councillor David Stanley, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "Many people’s lifestyles and needs have changed significantly since the current set of guidelines for residential design in Dudley borough were agreed upon in 2013.

"It’s important that this guidance reflects changes like the increased popularity of home working and a greater emphasis on design and sustainability.

"I encourage people to take part in this consultation and share their thoughts on this updated guidance.

The SPD will provide additional guidance to the local plan policies that are currently in place in the borough. It does not include any development allocations.

Copies of the draft SPD, response form and associated documents can be accessed online at www.dudley.gov.uk/residential-design-guide-spd.

The documents are also available at Dudley Council House, Priory Road, Dudley, DY1 1HF and at Dudley, Brierley Hill, Stourbridge and Halesowen libraries during opening hours.