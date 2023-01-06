Police tent set up at Black Country nature reserve with officers in area for third day

Police activity at Cotwall End Local Nature Reserve, off Old Quarry Drive in Upper Gornal

It comes after 'suspicious items' were found nearby.

An area of Cotwall End Local Nature Reserve, off Old Quarry Drive, in Upper Gornal has also been cordoned off with police tape.

Ellowes Hall Sports College in Dudley was closed on Wednesday after a member of the public discovered 'suspicious items' on land near Old Quarry Drive at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

As a precaution, police said they were taken to playing fields at the college to be inspected by the army's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

Police activity at Cotwall End Local Nature Reserve, off Old Quarry Drive in Upper Gornal

The school was not connected to the discovery but decided to remain closed on Wednesday while investigations were carried out.

It reopened on Thursday.

But residents have reported that there is still a large police presence in the area.

It has not yet been disclosed what the 'suspicious items' were.

Police activity at Cotwall End Local Nature Reserve, off Old Quarry Drive in Upper Gornal

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re continuing to investigate after suspicious items were discovered by a member of the public on land near Old Quarry Drive, Upper Gornal, on Tuesday evening.

"The items have been taken away to be examined.

"Officers remain at the scene, and have been on reassurance patrols in the area.