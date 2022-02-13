Couples renew their vows at Dudley Valentine's Service

Reverend Hugh Burton and his wife Alison at the Valentine's service

St John's Church's annual Valentine's Service encouraged couples to say "I do" again on Saturday afternoon.

Reverend Hugh Burton said: "This is our annual service of thanksgiving for marriage and family life, joyful and reflective:

"We give thanksgivings and prayers for children, singles, couples, parents, grandparents and step parents and the bereaved, widowed and divorced.

"During the service married couples had the opportunity to renew their wedding vows, and after the trials and tribulations of the last two years this may be very timely for some."

The service also acknowledged the loss and physical and mental anguish caused by the pandemic over the last two years.