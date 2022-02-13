Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Couples renew their vows at Dudley Valentine's Service

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

Couples renewed their vows at a special Valentine's service in Dudley this weekend.

Reverend Hugh Burton and his wife Alison at the Valentine's service
Reverend Hugh Burton and his wife Alison at the Valentine's service

St John's Church's annual Valentine's Service encouraged couples to say "I do" again on Saturday afternoon.

Reverend Hugh Burton said: "This is our annual service of thanksgiving for marriage and family life, joyful and reflective:

"We give thanksgivings and prayers for children, singles, couples, parents, grandparents and step parents and the bereaved, widowed and divorced.

"During the service married couples had the opportunity to renew their wedding vows, and after the trials and tribulations of the last two years this may be very timely for some."

The service also acknowledged the loss and physical and mental anguish caused by the pandemic over the last two years.

The service was broadcast on Facebook and afterwards the couples went to the Old School House for refreshments and a chat.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News