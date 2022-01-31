Changes to how Dudley Council tackles issues after pandemic discussed

At a health and adult social care scrutiny committee held on Wednesday, councillors talked of the local outbreak management plan (LOMP) and updates on local and national Covid-19 developments.

One key development included the council focusing on “mental health and wellbeing” ahead of the changing circumstances in the pandemic.

Another, they reported, included promoting “testing and vaccine offers”, as well as “promoting positive behaviours,” despite the relaxation or changes in coronavirus guidance.

To finance the LOMP, Dudley council was awarded £1,941,764 in respect of the Test & Trace support grant, and £10,360,650 of the contain outbreak management fund.

The Test & Trace support grant was fully spent in financial year 2020/21. £3,749,658 of the £8,085,842 contain outbreak management fund awarded in 2020/21 was carried forward to this financial year.

An additional £2,274,808 has been awarded for 2021/22.

This funding is already committed to the ongoing work to support the response to the pandemic, according to Dudley Council.

It comes as all measures under Plan B were lifted on Thursday (January 27).

Face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor venues, while Covid passes are now voluntary for large events and nightclubs. People are also no longer being advised to work from home.

As of January 24, the vaccination figures for Dudley residents include 241,550 (84 per cent) with first dose; 224,160 (78 per cent) with second dose; and 173,272 (61 per cent) with a booster dose.

In the report, 196,337 PCR tests were undertaken in the last 90 days. Of those, 18,113 were positive – a nine per cent positivity rate. This positivity rate has declined since mid-November but has steadily increased since the reopening of schools.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for public health, said: “As we have throughout the pandemic, the council continues to work closely with our partners to support residents and businesses.

We encourage our communities to be vigilant and play their part by following Covid-19 preventative measures, including accepting the Covid and flu vaccinations when offered.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme is the biggest in health service history. We continue to focus on public health messaging, along with engagement with different communities in low uptake areas.

“We work with community groups, faith leaders and voluntary organisations to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, promote vaccination and gain intelligence around vaccine hesitancy.

“Based on our insights we have worked to remove barriers to improve vaccine uptake, including a proactive ‘feet on the street’ approach, working with businesses, taking mobile vaccine vans into the heart of communities and working with community and faith leaders to dispel vaccine misinformation and build trust.

“Throughout the pandemic we have worked to rapidly identify and respond to local outbreaks and continue to provide welfare support to those who need it.