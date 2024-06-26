Date announced for full inquest into West Midlands Fire Service Chief Officer Wayne Brown

A pre-inquest review at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told the full inquest on West Midlands Fire Service’s Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown will include a pen portrait tribute to the 54-year-old.

https://www.dai.ly/x7kv3xm

Three family members attended a pre-inquest review held on Tuesday in person, while others watched the proceedings via video-link.

The court was told that the full inquest into Mr Brown’s death will take place without a jury in March next year.

Police have said they are not treating the death of Mr Brown as suspicious. He was found dead at his home on January 24.

West Midlands Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown.

Man facing criminal proceedings over alleged harassment of Mr Brown

As well as submissions from barristers representing the fire service and West Midlands Police, the court was addressed by a lawyer representing a man who is facing criminal proceedings over alleged harassment of Mr Brown.

Senior Coroner Louise Hunt heard a brief submission from the partner of Mr Brown, who said she had spoken to him throughout January 23 and messaged him, and he had seemed “very, very low”.

Before adjourning the hearing until March 10, Mrs Hunt urged the media to consider carefully how best to report details of the inquest given “the sensitive nature of this case”.

The coroner, who said the inquest would consider where, when and how Mr Brown died, told family members: “I understand this is an incredibly difficult process for you as a family.”

In a statement issued before Mr Brown’s death, West Midlands Fire Service said it was “aware of claims referencing our chief fire officer” and that formal inquiries and processes, in line with our fire authority’s constitution, were ongoing in relation to the matters raised.