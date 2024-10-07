West Midlands Fire Service interim boss suspended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Lee, who was appointed to the interim role in March, was suspended on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the decision to suspend Mr Lee and said it was not one which had been taken "lightly".

It read: "This afternoon [Monday], the Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Lee, has been suspended from his post, subject to West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority (WMFRA) ratification on October 14.

“This is not a decision the Fire Authority ever wanted to have to take, or takes lightly.

"The Fire Authority sought external, independent legal advice before making this decision, and, in line with the Fire Authority Constitution, the suspension is subject to ratification by the full Fire Authority on October 14.

“If this is upheld, a process to appoint an independent person to investigate will be undertaken. You will understand that it would not be right to comment further on the specifics."

Mr Lee, a former Royal Marine, took on the role after the sudden death of Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown in January.

Former West Midlands Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown, who sadly died

Last month, the interim boss said he had turned down the permanent position and described the brigade's governance as being "wholly impossible".

The statement by the fire service added that the day-to-day running would continue under its deputy, Simon Barry.

The statement continued: “In what has been a very difficult year for West Midlands Fire Service, it is hugely deflating for all involved that we have reached this point, and we realise this will cause further public concern.

"The day-to-day running of the service continues under the deputy chief fire officer, Simon Barry, supported by the rest of the leadership team.

"They remain fully focused on ensuring our people can continue to deliver a vital and outstanding emergency service to the communities of the West Midlands.

“The issues that Mr Lee raised publicly concerning the governance of the Fire and Rescue Service will continue to be investigated independently, and reported to the Fire Authority for consideration.

"They will also share such findings with our external auditors, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, and other such key stakeholders as necessary.”