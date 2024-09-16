West Midlands Fire Service interim boss leaving after six months amid claims of "wholly impossible" governance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oliver Lee, was appointed as interim chief executive in March taking the helm after the sudden death of the Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown in January.

However, Mr Lee a former Royal Marine, took to social media network LinkedIn on Sunday, in an apparent criticism of the organisation's governance to say he was leaving, while praising the 1,900 employees in its rank and file.

Mr Lee stated: "I have had a lovely half year leading as best I can West Midlands Fire Service off the back of awful circumstances.

"It has been a privilege. It is a great organisation, full of terrific, well intentioned, brave people. It is a special place.

"However, I have decided not to apply for the permanent position. The governance of the the organisations is wholly impossible, lacking courage, transparency, care and honesty.

"I find this very sad in what should be and could be a superb public sector organisation.

"I really hope that someone can take it forward. 1,900 good people deserve this."

In April he pledged a fresh Community Risk Management Plan and Strategy 2024-27 for the region.

Mr Lee's arrival followed the death of Mr Brown who was found dead at his home in January. The inquest on the death is due to be held in the new year.

In his military role - Lt Col Oliver Lee - in 2011

Responding to allegations in national newspaper that the service was ‘scandal hit’ following a series of deaths relating to staff, the Mr Lee said: “I don’t accept that it’s ‘scandal-ridden’ and nor will it be during my tenure here. There is no correlation between the tragedies.

“This organisation is a responsible, uniformed, emergency public service paid for by public money and every day it does its level best to protect the people of the West Midlands.

“We are hurting from the recent deaths, the one this week and recent ones which have occurred through natural causes, as well as the spouse of a serving employee and our thoughts are with all those affected.”

The brigade has been approached for comment.