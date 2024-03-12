New man appointed at fire service

Oliver Lee OBE has been appointed to the post for a period of up to 12 months.

It follows the death of former Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown who was found dead at his home in January.

Mr Lee served 18 years in the Marines and received the MBE and later OBE for his leadership in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Since leaving the armed forces in 2014, he has undertaken a number of strategic executive-level roles in the private and third sector, including most recently as CEO of Places Leisure.

WMFRA Chair, Greg Brackenridge, said: “My fellow authority members and I are aware that this is a bitter sweet occasion for us all, as we welcome a new chief executive officer having so recently said goodbye to chief fire officer Wayne Brown under such tragic circumstances.

“We were pleased to receive applications from a number of strong candidates, from both within the fire sector and further afield.

The appointments committee were very impressed by Oliver’s extensive experience, strategic understanding, leadership and personal values, and people-focused approach.

“It isn’t possible to replace any individual, least of all someone like Wayne, but we are confident that Oliver will ensure the service continues to deliver outstanding services to the people of the West Midlands.”