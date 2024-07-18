Reason given for factory fire which led to huge smoke column billowing into sky

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing for miles from the fire near to The Fort shopping centre, which broke out at about 3.20pm on Wednesday.

The fire started at a two-storey factory on the Hastingwood Industrial Park in Wood Lane, Erdington.

Plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the scene of the fire. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service said on Wednesday evening the "entire roof and first floor" of the building had been affected by fire.

Nearby roads were closed and staff at The Fort shopping centre were evacuated, only being able to return several hours later to collect their belongings.

Staff at the nearby Fort shopping centre were evacuated. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

At 6pm, there were more than 100 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze, while police and ambulance staff were also at the scene.

One man was assessed by paramedics at the scene however was discharged soon after.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen billowing over the Birmingham skyline

West Midlands Fire Service said the flames were "under control" at around 6.35pm, but added crews were expected to remain for a "considerable time".

Fire crews worked through the night and at 8.25am on Thursday, a total of 25 remained at the factory as they continued to extinguish hotspots.

Investigators have ruled the blaze was started accidentally

In an update at 11.55am, the fire service said a structural engineer had been on site to assess the building and crews were working with business owners to "remove personal belongings and other salvageable assets".

Drone footage by West Midlands Fire Service shows the extent of the factory blaze

At 3.20pm – 24 hours since the blaze began – firefighters were still working to "fully extinguish" the blaze.

Investigators have now ruled that the fire was started accidentally.

During its height, residents in the Black Country could clearly see the smoke.

Darren Stevenson, 36, of Wolverhampton, said: "It's huge really. I work in one of the high-rise buildings and you could see it coming from the Birmingham direction."

Lisa Crews, 41, of Walsall, added: "It's shocking. You could see it clear as day from my house."