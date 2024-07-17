Watch: Smoke seen for miles around as over 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at sports equipment factory in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a large fire at a two-storey sports equipment factory at Hastingwood Industrial Park, Wood Lane, Erdington with a massive plume of smoke being visible from as far as Wolverhampton.

Residents from around the West Midlands have uploaded photos and videos of the smoke to social media, with some saying that it can be seen as far away as Wolverhampton.

Darren Stevenson, 36, of Wolverhampton, said: "It's huge really. I work in one of the high-rise buildings and you could see it coming from the Birmingham direction.

"It looks quite bad. Hopefully it's nothing too serious."

Walsall residents could also see the smoke, with one person saying they could see it clearly from their bedroom.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen billowing over the Birmingham skyline

Lisa Crews, 41, of Walsall, said: "It's shocking. You could see it clear as day from my house.

"It's terrifying really, isn't it? I hope everyone is okay. It looks like it is coming from the Birmingham area."

The smoke from the fire could be seen billowing from the warehouse building. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service said on X: "Multiple crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Hastingwood Industrial Park, Wood Lane, Erdington.

"Avoid the area and close your doors and windows if you're affected by smoke. This is a significant incident. Plan your journeys accordingly."

Three 4x4 brigade response vehicles, 13 fire engines, a hydraulic platform and over 100 firefighters are in attendance at the incident with the fire service saying that more resources will likely be mobilised.

The smoke could be seen as far away as Wolverhamtpon

The fire service said: "Shortly after 3.20pm on Thursday, we responded to Hastingwood Industrial Park, Wood Lane, Erdington.

"We currently have 12 fire engines, three 4×4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform at the scene. A fire engine from Tamworth Fire Station is also in attendance. More resources are likely to be mobilised.

"This is a fire in a factory, which is not currently affecting The Fort shopping centre which is nearby.

"Please avoid the area if possible, and close your doors and windows if you’re in an area affected by smoke.

"This is a significant incident. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly."

80 were in attendence to the incident. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

In an update, the fire service said that all site personnel have been accounted for, also saying that the fire has affected the entire roof and first floor section of the building.

The fire service said: "The fire is contained in a two-storey steel frame sports equipment factory. The entire roof and first floor have been affected by fire.

"Site personnel have confirmed a full roll call has been completed and everyone has been accounted for. An emergency evacuation point has been set up on Wood Lane and a cordon has been erected by police colleagues."

Drone operations are also in attendance at the incident, with the fire service releasing video images showing firefighters hard at work to douse the blaze.

On X, the fire service said: "Drone operations are underway at the factory fire on Hastingwood Industrial Park, Erdington.

"Over 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze."

The fire service also advised of road closures due to the fire, with Wood Lane being closed at the junction with Bromford Lane, Tyburyn Road, and Wingfoot Way.

Wingfoot Way being closed at the junction with Fort Parkway, and Holly Lane being closed at the junction with Tyburn Road.

National Express West Midlands warned of significant delays to regular travel in the area, saying that the Fort Dunlop buses will stop running while the incident is resolved.

National Express West Midlands said on X: "Due to an incident at TheFort Fort Dunlop buses cannot travel their normal route.

"Any passenger who requires these services please walk to Chester Road and use the 67. Delays in the area. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

West Midlands Police have said they are "in assistance to support fire colleagues with the road closure."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have said they are also in attendence at the scene to assist police and fire collegues.

On X, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service are currently support West Midlands Fire Service at a large fire in Hastingwood Industrial Park, Erdington.

"Locals are asked to avoid the area as well as keep doors & windows closed due to smoke plume."