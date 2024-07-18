40 firefighters remain at scene of huge factory blaze overnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters are planning to spend a second day at the scene of a major blaze at a sports equipment factory near The Fort shopping centre which broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Shopping centre staff were evacuated as a huge plume of smoke could be seen rising from the factory, with staff only being allowed to return to the scene hours later to retrieve personal belongings.

All staff members of the affected factory have been accounted for, however, due to the intensity of the blaze, around 40 firefighters, seven fire engines and two hydraulic platforms remained at the scene overnight to continue to extinguish the flames.

The smoke from the fire could be seen billowing from the warehouse building. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

At 11.30pm last night, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Around 40 firefighters and seven fire engines will monitor this incident overnight.

"Two hydraulic aerial platforms remain in use as work continued to fully extinguish the fire. Road closures remain in place."

80 were in attendence to the incident. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

The fire service also said that the electrical supply to the building had been isolated and the smoke plume had been significantly reduced.

While combatting the blaze on Wednesday afternoon, West Midlands Police and the fire service closed a number of roads, with the closures remaining in place as crews battle the fire today.

Road closures are as follows:

Wood Lane is closed at the junction with Bromford Lane, Tyburyn Road, and Wingfoot Way.

Wingfoot Way is closed at the junction with Fort Parkway.

Holly Lane is closed at the junction with Tyburn Road.

The massive smoke plume could be seen from miles around, with social media users from around the West Midlands reporting of seeing 'a huge black tower' rising over the Birmingham skyline.

Darren Stevenson, 36, of Wolverhampton, said: "I work in one of the high-rise buildings and you could see it coming from the Birmingham direction.

"It looks quite bad, hopefully it's nothing too serious."

The smoke could be seen as far away as Wolverhamtpon

Walsall residents could also see the smoke rising from the Birmingham direction, with Lisa Crews, 41, of Walsall, saying it was 'terrifying'.

Ms Crews said: "It's shocking. You could see it clear as day from my house.

"It's terrifying really, isn't it? I hope everyone is okay. It looks like it is coming from the Birmingham area."

West Midlands Fire Service have been approached more information.