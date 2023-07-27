Outrage as rail bosses take flights instead of trains

A rail campaigner has criticised Network Rail bosses for flying, rather than taking the train

Steve Boulding, a West Midlands committee member for Rail Future, said that bosses from Network Rail should be supporting their own system to travel and were betraying their own industry by flying instead of taking the train.

His comments follow a report by a national newspaper which revealed that bosses at the rail operator spent £10,000 a week on plane tickets last year, with figures showing that staff bought 955 plane tickets for flights within the UK, and 1,622 on international journeys.

The figures, which came from an Freedom of Information request, showed that 72 of the internal flights taken by Network Rail staff were between Birmingham and Glasgow, a trip serviced by a direct line and with train fares which could cost as much as £206 for a one-way ticket.

The figures and details follow a 5.9 per cent price rise for tickets back in March, meaning that ticket prices are around five times more expensive than they were in 1987.

Mr Boulding said rail officials should be afforded the courtesy of complimentary travel and that Network Rail was not doing enough to support it staff and service.

He said: "Network Rail, of all people, should be utilising their own system and there are usually reciprocal agreements within the fragmented rail industry whereby officials coming on business are afforded the courtesy of complementary travel.

"If there is a situation where they are paying their own fares, then that is absolutely ludicrous and it wouldn't matter anyway as, in the grand scheme of things, those fares would be a tiny amount of the budget."

He also criticised the bosses at Network Rail for using air rather than rail, accusing them of setting a bad example and criticising them for not looking at the environmental aspects.

"I think they are betraying their own industry and are behaving unethically, as well as setting a really bad example," he said.

"It really is outrageous and I think the chairman, Sir Peter Hendy, should use his influence to say no, this is unacceptable.

"I would also say that they are responsible for running, promoting, expanding and facilitating the rail industry as a large component of rapid decarbonisation, as we have a climate crisis.

"Rail has a very massive role to play and if they carry on with this ludicrous, short-sighted and damaging behaviour, it will sabotage all national and international efforts to ensure a future."

In response, National Rail said that the policy was for staff to book the cheapest travel possible and it had only, in a minority of cases, asked staff to use air rather than rail where it has worked out cheaper to do so.

The operator also said that no domestic flights had been booked as business or first class over the last two years and a spokesman said Network Rail was committed to its staff travelling by rail whenever possible.

The spokesman said: “Our 40,000 employees are based all over the country and when they have to travel, they overwhelmingly choose rail, with 94 per cent of trips made by rail.

"Our travel policy is to book the cheapest available, which is why the vast majority of travel is by rail or to attend meetings by video conference.