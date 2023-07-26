A man has tragically died after a two-car collision on Houndsfield Lane. Photo: Google.

The collision occurred on Houndsfield Lane, "a usually busy road" on the outskirts of Wythall, near Hollywood, at around 7.42 am.

Two people in one vehicle were injured in the incident but neither have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Sadly, the other driver died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 7.42am and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find two cars that had suffered significant damage and three patients, all male.

“One of the patients was trapped inside his vehicle and ambulance staff worked with emergency services partners to provide advanced life support whilst he was being freed.

“Treatment continued once the patient was out of the car but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The remaining two patients were assessed and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time with dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Bennett on 07970864696 or email liam.bennett@westmercia.police.uk