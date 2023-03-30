Motorists facing delays on M6 due to car breakdown closing two lanes

Traffic has been held up on the M6 between Junction 6 and 7. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Roads took to Twitter at 9.41am to let motorists heading north on the M6 that a vehicle had broken down between Junction 6 for Birmingham City Centre and Junction 7 for Birmingham and Walsall.

It meant that lanes one and two were closed off while the vehicle was recovered, with congestion building on the approach to the area.

Motorists were urged to plan ahead and allow extra time to travel.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Lane 1 & 2 of 4 of the M6 northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 are closed due to a broken down vehicle.