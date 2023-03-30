Notification Settings

Motorists facing delays on M6 due to car breakdown closing two lanes

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

Motorists heading into the region have been met with delays after a broken down vehicle left two lanes of a motorway closed.

Traffic has been held up on the M6 between Junction 6 and 7. Photo: Google Street Map
West Midlands Roads took to Twitter at 9.41am to let motorists heading north on the M6 that a vehicle had broken down between Junction 6 for Birmingham City Centre and Junction 7 for Birmingham and Walsall.

It meant that lanes one and two were closed off while the vehicle was recovered, with congestion building on the approach to the area.

Motorists were urged to plan ahead and allow extra time to travel.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Lane 1 & 2 of 4 of the M6 northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 are closed due to a broken down vehicle.

"There is congestion on this route, so plan ahead and please allow extra time to travel."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

