Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death

Washington Drive. Photo: Google

Paramedics battled to save the 29-year-old but he died at the scene in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood just after 11pm on Friday.

A cordon has been put in place as forensic investigations are carried out, with police conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area over the next few days as well.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we are asking anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to come forward.

“The victim’s family have been informed and we have specialist family liaison officers with them after hearing just devastating news.”