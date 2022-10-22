Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Washington Drive. Photo: Google
Washington Drive. Photo: Google

Paramedics battled to save the 29-year-old but he died at the scene in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood just after 11pm on Friday.

A cordon has been put in place as forensic investigations are carried out, with police conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area over the next few days as well.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we are asking anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to come forward.

“The victim’s family have been informed and we have specialist family liaison officers with them after hearing just devastating news.”

The homicide unit can be contact via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log 4527 of 21/10.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News