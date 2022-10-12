Notification Settings

Appeal to find Birmingham man wanted on suspicion of stalking

By James Vukmirovic

A police appeal has been launched to find a wanted man.

Daniel Terry is wanted on suspicion of stalking and breach of a non-molestation order. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have released an image of Daniel Terry as part of a public appeal to find the 41-year-old from Birmingham.

The force said Terry was wanted on suspicion of stalking and breaching a non-molestation order and asked for anyone with any information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Daniel Terry is?

"The 41-year-old from Birmingham is wanted on suspicion of stalking and breach of a non-molestation order.

"If you have any information that could help us find him, please contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quoting 20/814748/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

