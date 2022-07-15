Birmingham's Floozie in the Jacuzzi vandalised again

The 'Floozie in the Jacuzzi'. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The sculpture, officially known as ‘The River’, was covered in white foam and slick bubbles. In May, the sculpture was turned back on after a nine-year hiatus, where workers conducted a £5 million “repair and renovation” to the art feature, before it was vandalised merely hours later.

The cost of repairing the sculpture was estimated to be around £18,000, with an official figure due on July 20. The figure, revealed in a Birmingham city council full meeting this week, came as Ian Ward, Birmingham city council’s leader, asked other councillors to join him in condemning the “act of vandalism”.

But councillor Ward had failed to answer a question proposed in the meeting about what Birmingham city council would do to prevent another bubble-bath attack. Councillor Ward said the council would “seek to prosecute any individuals” identified in any associated attack.

He added: “Wherever possible, CCTV will be used to identify culprits and we will be working closely with partners including the city centre BIDS and the management of the paradise development to protect artwork, monuments and fountains across the city.”

Critics are now questioning what further action the council can undertake to prevent another bubble bath attack. Sources close to Birmingham city council have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the council has purchased a product called ‘Splash!’ to mitigate against foam and bubbles created by such vandal attacks.

But after today’s attack there are questions about the product and how much money has been paid for it.

A woman who wished to remain anonymous said: “I saw that loads of bubbles were forming across the fountain again and it made me disappointed and upset to think that the Floozie might be broken while the Commonwealth Games are on.

“People were staring at the bubbles and I heard people saying: ‘Oh look, someone’s done it again’.”

Andy Thomas ate lunch close to the fountain. He said he “enjoyed” the Floozie but was “saddened” to hear it had been struck by bubble bath.

“I’m glad it’s no longer just a flower bed arrangement like it used to be, but I’m really saddened to hear someone would try and pour fairy liquid or whatever into the fountain.”

Emmanuel Okereke was “just passing through” Victoria Square towards University College Birmingham to pick up his pass for the Commonwealth Games.

He said: “I was surprised to see bubbles at the fountain. It all looks rather silly. Why would you want to take time out to try and wreck it?”

Tom Rowe was sat on a bench waiting for a friend close overlooking the fountain. He had been in Stoke-on-Trent previously for a wedding, and was heading back to Exeter.

He said: “I don’t really know too much about the Floozie to be honest, apart from the fact it’s a great meet up spot. I can’t see any bubbles right now, but I think it’s very pointless to try and ruin the fountain.”

Councillor Jack Deakin, who represents Allens Cross, summarised his words on the matter: “Idiots.”

In May, councillor Ian Ward, and former Lord Mayor Muhammad Afzal, had previously turned the Floozie back on, after it was turned into a flower bed while work took place to fix it. The pair pressed a red, game show-style plunger before water cascaded down the fountain.

The fountain had originally developed engineering and leak problems which repairs were unable to fix. It was switched off in 2013. By July 2015, the sculpture was turned into a garden.

When the plants were ripped up in November 2020 to enable surveying work to take place, rats were found to have moved in. With plans finally in place to totally rebuild the fountain once and for all, the Floozie sculpture was removed from Victoria Square for the first time after more than 28 years in residence. The sculpture was then returned on April 7 after six months of repairs.

Speaking to Birmingham Live previously, councillor Ward said he was “delighted” to turn the Floozie back on and to “bring it to life” in time for the Commonwealth Games. He claimed the second city was entering a decade of “real renaissance” and wished for it to continue.

The fountain was the centrepiece of the remodelled version of Victoria Square, opened 29 years ago by Princess Diana on May 6, 1993. It was created by Indian-born sculptor Dhruva Mistry.