Fundraising campaign launched for families made homeless in Kingstanding explosion

The aftermath of the explosion in Kingstanding

A woman died in the explosion and a man is currently in Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with serious injuries, four other men were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A group of 15 local residents helped save two people from the property, one Callum Attwood, said: "I do not want to be a hero, there was 15 lads in the garden helping."

One home on Dulwich Road was totally destroyed and three others badly damaged, with several cars being hit by flying debris, and 21 people were forced to stay with family or in emergency accommodation after their homes were deemed unsafe.

Some families spent the night in the Kingstanding Inn, Warren Farm Road, and the pub is collecting donations for the families, two young girls are believed to "only have the clothes on their back" and the Beggars Bush pub is also collecting donations.

Kingstanding resident Sam Wellings set up a Go Fund Me page (search Kingstanding house explosion on www.gofundme.com) which has already raised £581.

He said: "Such an unpredicted accident which will leave many temporarily homeless.