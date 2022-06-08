Police find CCTV footage of woman seen 'unconscious' in park bushes

The woman was photoed wearing these clothes and police want to make sure she is ok. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police issued an appeal and shared a photo of a woman laying in bushes in Burbury park in Newtown, Birmingham in which she appeared to be unconscious.

The force searched the park, contacted local hospitals and checked incident records, but could not find out whether the woman was ok.

Now police have managed to find CCTV footage showing the woman walking out of the park.

While they have not been able to identify her or contact her, this footage confirms she left the park under no duress or coercion.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We recently released a photograph of a woman lying unconscious in Burbury Park, Newtown as we were concerned for her safety and wanted to know she was okay.

"We’ve had a team of officers working on the case for several days.

"They’ve trawled CCTV, checked regional hospitals, and spoken to several people in the hope of trying to establish the woman’s identity.

"Yesterday we had a breakthrough on the case after we found CCTV footage showing the woman walking out of the park.

"We’ve still not been able to identify the woman but she was seen walking away unaided and was not under any duress or coercion.