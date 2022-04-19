Pastor retires after nearly 40 years preaching in Walsall, Wolverhampton and Birmingham

Pastor Edgar Millen, right, is retiring after 40 years. He is pictured at Church of God of Prophecy with incoming pastor Lemwell Johnson.

The Reverend Edgar Millen has stepped down from the position at the Church of God of Prophecy, in Edinburgh Avenue, Walsall, where Reverend Lemwell Johnson is now taking over.

The 83-year-old father-of-three has been at the church for about 13 years and beforehand he was the reverend at the church at Jubilee Christian Centre in Wolverhampton for eight years. He then also spent a period of time at a church in Nechells.

"I have enjoyed every moment," he said.

"The Lord comes first in my life and serving people is my delight. It's in my blood."

When he came to Walsall, The Rev Millen said a group of worshippers had been using St John's Church in Caldmore.

He was instrumental in securing the building which worshippers currently use.

The congregation has since grown to almost 40 people and the church is used for services, baptisms, weddings and funerals.

He said: "There are 38 members now. It's still growing. It's a wonderful community."

The Rev Millen, who lives in Penn Fields, Wolverhampton, says he intends to keep helping people even in his retirement.

"My work will not finish in retirement," he added.