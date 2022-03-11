Car belonging to Michael Caine's estate set to be sold in Birmingham next week

The Lexus. Photo: Fellows Auctioneers

The silver 2001 Lexus is being auctioned by Fellows Auctioneers with a logbook with a former registered owner listed as "Michael Caine Business".

The petrol car – expected to fetch between £1,000 to £1,500 – was first registered in July 2001 and with a MOT valid until May 21 this year.

The five-door estate semi-automatic car's number plate is Y771 EAN and is being auctioned off on March 15 by the Birmingham-based auctioneers.

It is being sold by the popular actor, who famously won Oscars for The Cider House Rules and Hannah and Her Sisters, who is said to be downsizing.

The Lexus has found its way to Fellows although it's unsure whether Caine himself drove the vehicle or it was used by members of the time.

There is no service book or history. The mileage has not been verified and is not guaranteed. Keys to the car are included with a key ring which features a miniature depiction of a red shirt which states "IloveNY".

Kevin Jackson, auctioneer and senior specialist at Fellows Auctioneers, said: “A car with the registered owner as Michael Caine Business is the final lot in our Antiques & Collectables auction.