Commonwealth Games baton visits Pacific islands as relay hits halfway

By James Vukmirovic

A traditional baton relay representing the Queen has reached the halfway point of its journey around the Commonwealth.

A Batonbearer with the Baton and local people in Vanuatu

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay spent the 147th day of its journey on the Pacific island of Niue, one of the 72 territories and nations of the Commonwealth, and will continue travelling the globe until it reaches Birmingham for the opening ceremony on July 28.

A child in a traditional grass skirt holds the Baton in Nauru

The relay began on October 7 when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton, and has seen it visit a number of different countries since, most recently visiting the Pacific Islands in Oceania.

A local man in traditional grass skirt holding the Baton as it visits Fiji

It meant that people across Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Nauru, Vanuatu and Niue were able to see the Baton, with athletes, country ambassadors and local leaders acting as Batonbearers.

In the final 147 days, the Baton is set to continue its journey in Oceania, with upcoming visits to more islands in the Pacific Ocean and New Zealand, where the Baton will celebrate Commonwealth Day, before travelling on to Australia.

Following visits to the remaining Pacific Islands and CGA’s in Oceania, the Baton will visit the Americas, the Caribbean, and Europe, before returning home to England on July 4, where the Baton will spend 25 days visiting cities, towns, and communities across the country.

Lisa Hampton, head of the Queen’s Baton Relay, said: “Being halfway through the Queen’s Baton Relay is such an incredible landmark to reach.

"This is bigger than just the numbers, it’s about the remarkable individuals we’ve met as Batonbearers, and the captivating stories told from communities visited that are testament to the success of this journey so far.

"I am really looking forward to each of the remaining 147 days and to get to know each remaining Commonwealth nation and territory through the Queen’s Baton Relay."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

