Repairs progressing well

Work on Gravelly Hill

The 50-year-old Gravelly Hill interchange, which carries more than 200,000 vehicles every day, is being repaired.

The scheme is costing £300,000 and work includes resurfacing of the road and repairs to ten joints which are designed to allow movement of the structure.

The overnight work started on Monday 17 January and is set to run until next month.

Teams are carrying out the vital repairs at night when the road is quieter, to help keep disruption to a minimum.

National Highways Programme delivery manager, Jess Kenny said: “We’re making good progress on our repair scheme at the interchange and we have planned this work methodically to ensure we can keep disruption to a minimum.