Young girl critically injured in hospital after Birmingham crash

The aftermath of the crash on Church Road, Yardley. Photo: SnapperSK

The girl and the woman driving the car were both badly hurt in the crash in the Yardley area of Birmingham on Wednesday evening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the youngster suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" and was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital. The woman was less seriously injured and taken to Heartlands Hospital.

Police closed Church Road after the crash happened next to the Swan Shopping Centre at around 10.30pm.

Photos from the scene showed the white hatchback left with major damage to its front end and driver's side next to damaged barriers and debris.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash, although two cars that stopped at the scene were left behind the police cordon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic tO the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “On arrival, we found two patients, a woman and a child.

"The first patient, the child, a passenger in the car, was assessed and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, she received treatment from ambulance staff on scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

"The second patient, the driver, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment."