438-home scheme gets green light

An aerial computer generated image of how the development will look

Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital have been granted planning permission for 438 homes in Balsall Heath, Birmingham.

The 12-acre site fronts the A4540 Belgrave Middleway and was previously occupied by Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College and Birmingham Sports Centre.

The Galliard Apsley Partnership plans to regenerate the site to create a new neighbourhood, called Belgrave Village, comprising a mix of two, three and four-bedroom townhouses and one and two-bedroom apartments, private and shared courtyard gardens, a landscaped public area and a linear park. There will be parking for 263 cars and 670 cycle spaces.

Designed by Chetwoods Architects, which specialise in regeneration projects, Belgrave Village will be divided into three distinct neighbourhood areas. The Sherborne and Haden areas will provide a mix of terraced housing, while the Belgrave area comprises two apartment blocks with a landscaped internal courtyard.

Two new vehicle access roads will be created on Sherbourne Road and Haden Way.

Don O’Sullivan, chief executive at Galliard Homes, said: “We are excited by the opportunity to regenerate a currently underutilised and unloved plot of land to create an attractive neighbourhood that will not only transform the site but will also make a positive contribution to the wider Balsall Heath area.

“Having consulted closely with Birmingham City Council and the public, we believe we are delivering a development that will provide the right mix of housing for the area, from first-time buyer apartments to larger family homes.”

Robin Norstrom, director at Apsley House Capital, added: “We’re pleased to be able to add another significant development to our expanding portfolio in Birmingham. We currently have around 1,400 homes and more than 100,000 sq ft of commercial space under construction at three sites across Birmingham, demonstrating our long-term commitment and investment in the city.”

At Timber Yard, in the Southside district, The Galliard Apsley Partnership is building 379 apartments, of which 85 per cent have been forward sold. The development is scheduled for completion later this year. In the Jewellery Quarter, the Partnership has started on site at