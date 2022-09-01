Walsall volunteer lauded for 'going above and beyond' during pandemic

Simon Latham

When the call came for people to volunteer as NHS volunteer responders, Simon Latham stepped forward to help.

The 39-year-old started as a community response and patient transport volunteer, delivering shopping and prescriptions to isolated and vulnerable people in his community and supporting them to get to and from medical appointments.

He also became a check in and chat volunteer, making valuable phone calls to help brighten the days of people that were isolating or feeling lonely.

Later, when the Covid vaccination programme launched, Simon signed up as a steward volunteer for his local vaccination sites through the NHS volunteer responders programme.

After completing 100 shifts and tasks with NHS volunteer responders, Simon has now been welcomed by NHS England and Royal Voluntary Service into the ‘100 Club'.

The club has been created to say a heartfelt thank you to NHS volunteer responders who have completed 100 or more volunteer shifts and tasks.

As a steward volunteer, Simon has been helping with the smooth running of Covid vaccination sites in his community.

Guiding patients and identifying people who require additional support are just two of the ways he helps.

Simon said he was delighted to receive a letter informing him of the 100 Club news, as well as a special digital badge in recognition of his selfless efforts.

Simon said: "It's lovely to be celebrated for completing 100 shifts and tasks with NHS volunteer responders.

"I have particularly enjoyed doing my bit as a steward volunteer to help protect my community from Covid, and I have met some brilliant people along the way.

"I will be continuing in my role as a steward volunteer for as long as I'm needed as it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done."

NHS volunteer responders was launched at the start of the pandemic by NHS England and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and the innovative mobile app GoodSAM.

Through the programme, volunteers have responded to more than 2.2 million requests for help in roles including check in and chat and community response.

In these pandemic response roles volunteers have helped over 200,000 people to stay safe and well during the pandemic.

More recently, steward volunteers have collectively completed over 300,000 shifts at vaccination sites to date, still donating their time to increasing that figure.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “NHS volunteer responders steward volunteers like Simon are invaluable in helping the NHS deliver the biggest vaccination programme in its history.

"Both NHS England and Royal Voluntary Service are immensely thankful and proud of volunteers like Simon who have gone above and beyond to protect their communities from coronavirus.