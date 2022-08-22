Autumn booster jab roll out to start next month

The next phase of the vaccination programme is set to start from September 5, with care home residents first in line to receive an autumn booster dose.

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the offer will then be opened up to the remaining eligible groups from September 12, including older adult care home residents and staff; frontline health and social care workers; people aged 50 and over; unpaid carers aged 16 to 49; people aged five to 49 in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems aged five to 49.

Once invited, eligible people will be able to book an appointment online via the national booking system or by calling 119, as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “The NHS has now set out plans for the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme - the largest and fastest vaccine drive in health service history.

“Covid-19 hasn’t gone away so it’s fantastic that we will soon be offering autumn boosters for the most vulnerable people in our communities which will help increase their immunity as we approach winter.