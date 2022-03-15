Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Further 15 Covid deaths confirmed at region's hospitals

By Lisa O'BrienCoronavirusPublished:

A further 15 deaths from Covid have been confirmed in the region’s hospitals, official NHS figures show.

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.

There was one more death at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, eight at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, two at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and two at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 163,095 people have now died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

The total number of coronavirus jabs given in the UK has reached 140.4m.

It includes more than 52.7m first doses, 49.2m second doses and 38.5m booster jabs.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News