Further 15 Covid deaths confirmed at region's hospitals

Two deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.

There was one more death at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, eight at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, two at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and two at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 163,095 people have now died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

The total number of coronavirus jabs given in the UK has reached 140.4m.