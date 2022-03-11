Wolverhampion Covid test centres revise opening times

People without symptoms can visit the centre for free testing from 8am-3pm Mondays to Fridays. Rapid testing is also available at the Jamia Masjid Bilal, in Newhampton Road, Whitmore Reans, from 10am- 7pm. No appointments are necessary at these centres.

Home rapid test kits are available from a number of locations including WV Active leisure centres and Wolverhampton, Bilston and Wednesfield markets. They can also be ordered online at gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The PCR test centre outside Whitmore Reans Library will close at the end of the day on Monday. The library itself will remain open.

PCR testing, for people with symptoms of Covid-19, will remain available at the other test sites – Showell Road, Faulkland Street Car Park and Blakenhall Resource Centre in Wolverhampton, Priory Green in Pendeford and the Railway Street Car Park in Bilston.

Wolverhampton's public health director John Denley said: "Testing remains a vital tool in the fight against Covid-19, and we encourage people to get tested regularly. Testing is available without an appointment at the civic centre and the Jamia Masjid Bilal or you can pick up a test kit to use at home."